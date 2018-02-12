Snow forecast for Vancouver, Fraser Valley, East Vancouver Island starting Tuesday

It may seem unbelievable following the clear and sunny day on B.C. Family Day, but conditions across the B.C. South Coast are set to change Tuesday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the region, beginning Tuesday afternoon.

Due to the Arctic air that has been in place over the South Coast for several days, the system moving in from Alaska will bring moisture with it, which is expected to fall as snow.

Some areas could receive around five centimetres, while other areas could see up to 15 centimetres, especially away from the Strait of Georgia.

The snow is expected to end Wednesday morning.

The statement is in place for:

City of Vancouver – including Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley

Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta

North Shore – including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

East Vancouver Island – Courtenay to Campbell River

East Vancouver Island – Duncan to Nanaimo

East Vancouver Island – Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay