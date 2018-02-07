BC weather
February 7, 2018 6:27 pm

Massive winter storm dumps more than 30 centimetres of snow on parts of B.C.

By Online News Producer  Global News

In the community of Anaham, near Alexis Creek, the snow is almost as high as the houses. Credit: Alana Bobby

A massive winter storm has hit parts of B.C. this week and it’s not over yet.

More than 30 centimetres of snow has fallen in about 24 hours in areas such as Williams Lake, Quesnel, 100 Mile House, Prince George and Revelstoke.

Up to 50 centimetres of snow is expected to fall in these regions by Thursday, before the snow starts to taper off Thursday night.

Residents and travellers in these regions are being asked to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improved.

In Prince George, local streets are so full of snow, some motorists are having trouble navigating them and Mounties are reminding people to make sure their vehicles are roadworthy and that they are adapting to the road conditions.Prin

In Anaham, near Alexis Creek, some snow banks are as high as homes. But everyone joined in to help shovel the snow.

Credit: Alana Bobby

Credit: Alana Bobby

Credit: Alana Bobby

Credit: Alana Bobby

In Quesnel, Terry-Lynne Schwab had to search for and then uncover her car.

quesnel-car1

Credit: Terry-Lynne Schwab

quesnel-car2

Credit: Terry-Lynne Schwab

quesnel-car3

Credit: Terry-Lynne Schwab

In Burns Lake, the swings are buried under the snow.

Credit: Beatrice MacDonald

 

Warnings remain in place for:

  • 100 Mile House
  • Smithers
  • Terrace
  • Quesnel
  • Williams Lake
  • East Columbia
  • Kinbasket
  • McGregor
  • North Columbia
  • North Thompson
  • Prince George
  • Shuswap
  • West Columbia
  • Yellowhead

