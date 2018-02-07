Massive winter storm dumps more than 30 centimetres of snow on parts of B.C.

A massive winter storm has hit parts of B.C. this week and it’s not over yet.

More than 30 centimetres of snow has fallen in about 24 hours in areas such as Williams Lake, Quesnel, 100 Mile House, Prince George and Revelstoke.

Up to 50 centimetres of snow is expected to fall in these regions by Thursday, before the snow starts to taper off Thursday night.

Residents and travellers in these regions are being asked to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improved.

In Prince George, local streets are so full of snow, some motorists are having trouble navigating them and Mounties are reminding people to make sure their vehicles are roadworthy and that they are adapting to the road conditions.Prin

In Anaham, near Alexis Creek, some snow banks are as high as homes. But everyone joined in to help shovel the snow.

In Quesnel, Terry-Lynne Schwab had to search for and then uncover her car.

#BCHwy97 Travel advisory in effect due to limited visibility heavy snowfall South and North of #WilliamsLake https://t.co/5Krr5ijKsd — Drive BC (@DriveBC) February 7, 2018

Highway 16 is closed at #TerraceBC a whopping 52cm of snow and its still snowing webcam via @DriveBC #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/W2canyyF2f — Brandon Houck (@HouckisPokise) February 7, 2018

In Burns Lake, the swings are buried under the snow.

Warning: A massive winter storm has dumped 30+ cm of snow to some areas across BC. Another 20cm is possible by morning.

Also, many reports of freezing rain mixed in. Travel is not advised. Conditions will improve tomorrow.

#BCStorm pic.twitter.com/EKfA2fwzAS — Kristi Gordon (@KGordonGlobalBC) February 7, 2018

Warnings remain in place for: