Wednesday’s Okanagan forecast

Wednesday, February 14, 2018 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

Happy Valentine’s Day! We will see bands of clouds and flurries with sunny breaks in between over the next several days.

Snow amounts will vary as some areas near the border will see little or no accumulation, while parts of the Columbia will see at least 10cm.

After snow last night for most areas, we will see a brief drier spell today and tomorrow morning, before another wave of snow pushes in tomorrow night.

Today’s daytime high range: -2 to +3C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla