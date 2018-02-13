Notley asks Canadians to speak up about Alberta-B.C. pipeline dispute

The Alberta government is encouraging Canadians to weigh in on the British Columbia government’s attempt to halt the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline.

On Tuesday, the province launched a website — alberta.ca/KeepCanadaWorking — that provides facts about the pipeline project and actions people can take.

READ MORE: No retaliatory action planned on Alberta-B.C. pipeline dispute as federal talks continue

The website includes an online petition asking B.C. Premier John Horgan to respect the rules of Confederation and “stop acting outside the law.”

It also invites Canadians to email their member of Parliament and, if they live in B.C., their MLA.

The site also links to various social media platforms and asks people to show their support online.

“This fight, it isn’t something any one government can do alone,” Alberta Premier Rachel Notley said in a news release.

“We need all of us working together to make sure the B.C. government fully understands why this pipeline matters, why good jobs matter and why the rules of our country matter.”

The Alberta government said a campaign in Alberta and B.C. will advertise the Keep Canada Working website.

Kinder Morgan’s proposed expansion would triple the capacity of the Alberta-B.C. pipeline.

Last month, the B.C. government suggested it planned to restrict the flow of additional oil while it studies its oil-spill readiness.

Alberta responded by blocking the import of B.C. wine into the province on Feb. 6. The Alberta government also cancelled talks about importing electricity.

READ MORE: Alberta to stop importing B.C. wines into the province

Federal Minister of Natural Resources Jim Carr said Ottawa stands behind its decision to approve the Trans Mountain pipeline project and that it will be alert to any attempts to delay the project.

“[The] prime minister could not have been clearer,” Carr said. “The Trans Mountain project expansion is federally approved.”

READ MORE: Conservatives accuse Justin Trudeau of ‘waiting for the clock to run out’ on Kinder Morgan pipeline

Carr says all B.C. has done thus far is announce a plan to consult its residents about whether more research is needed, and that nothing has been done that should stop the construction of the $7.4-billion pipeline expansion.