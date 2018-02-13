Trio who killed Calgary father Ryan Lane appeal first-degree murder convictions

The Alberta Court of Appeal is hearing the case of three people convicted of killing Calgary father Ryan Lane.

In April 2016, a jury convicted Sheena Cuthill, her husband Tim Rempel and his brother, Will Rempel, of first-degree murder.

Lane was last seen alive Feb. 6, 2012, after receiving a mystery call from someone asking him to meet about the custody of the daughter he fathered with Cuthill.

The Crown told the jury the killing was over custody of that little girl.

Cuthill’s appeal is being heard first.

Defence lawyer Alain Hepner told the panel of three appeal justices that texts between Cuthill and her husband should have been privileged.

The jury was also shown dozens of text messages, including one from Cuthill to her husband, giving him the “OK” just hours before Lane disappeared.

Incriminating wiretaps were played in court, including a discussion between Will and his mother, where he describes a kitchen and tells her police wouldn’t find DNA.

Hepner also said there wasn’t sufficient evidence to convict Cuthill of first-degree murder.

He had made an application to the original trial judge for a directed verdict. That application was denied.

Submissions by defence for Tim and Will Rempel will follow.

During the trial, surveillance video showed vehicles owned by Will and Tim at the location where Lane was last seen. Will was caught on tape cleaning his truck. Lane’s DNA was found in both that truck and Tim’s Jeep.

Police scoured a massive area after cellphone “pings” from the accused led them to the Beiseker area.

Lane’s charred remains, along with his ring, were eventually found in a burn barrel at a gravel pit, where both Tim and Will had previously worked.

The jury’s verdict backed the prosecution’s theory — that the trio plotted and carried out his murder.

Cuthill and the Rempel brothers were sentenced to automatic life sentences with no chance of parole for 25 years.