Omarosa says Mike Pence ‘thinks Jesus tells him to say things’ during ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Omarosa Manigault Newman is sharing more details about her time in the White House on Celebrity Big Brother — and this time she’s spilling the tea on U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.

On Monday night’s episode, Newman tells her fellow houseguests, “As bad as y’all think Donald Trump is, you would be worried about Pence.”

“Everybody who’s wishing for impeachment might want to reconsider,” she says. “We would be begging for days of Trump back if Pence became president.”

She continues: “He’s extreme. I’m Christian, I love Jesus, but he thinks Jesus tells him to say things. I’m like, ‘Jesus ain’t say that.’ It’s scary.”

Newman also talks about the recent U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement crackdowns. “I’ve seen the plan,” she says. “It’s getting more aggressive.”

She continues: “They’re intentional and they’re going to get worse. But don’t get me wrong, [the] Obama administration was aggressive about deportation too.”

Marissa Jaret Winokur asks Newman, “But we’re going to be okay, right?”

Newman responds, “I told you day one, ‘No, we’re not okay.’ I’ve seen the plan, the roundup plan is getting more aggressive.”

Newman appeared on The Apprentice with Trump before becoming his director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison.

She famously announced her imminent departure from Trump’s White House in mid-December, denying she was fired from her post. (She officially left Jan. 20.)

Previously on Celebrity Big Brother, she said she was “haunted by [Trump’s] tweets every single day.”

In response, White House Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah said during a press briefing, “Omarosa was fired three times on the Apprentice and this was the fourth time we let her go. She had limited contact with the president while here. She has no contact now.”

