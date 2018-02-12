Calgary’s snow route parking ban to be lifted, over 1,900 tickets issued

Crews handed out 1,920 parking tickets since Saturday after the City of Calgary issued its second snow route parking ban of the winter – a ban that will be lifted on Monday night.

The ban went into effect at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Such measures allow crews to clear Priority 2 roads curb to curb.

READ MORE: Snow route parking ban to start Saturday: City of Calgary

It’s expected that city workers will continue clearing cycle tracks, steps, walkways and pedestrian overpasses.

Calgary had two significant snowfalls in the past two weeks, with as much as 35 centimetres falling across the city between Wednesday and Friday last week.

The city issued 2,945 parking tickets during the first parking ban, which was in place from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7.

A snow route parking ban ticket starts at $75 but the cost is reduced if paid at an earlier date.

The snow routes are identified by a blue signs with a snowflake symbols.

The city said in a Monday release its crews are on Day 2 of the seven-day snow clearing plan. Forty-nine sanders and 24 graders are working on roads and 24 pieces of small machinery are working on pedestrian infrastructure.

“We have had more snow this month than any February in past five years and we are only 12 days in,” the city’s road maintenance manager Bill Biensch said in a release.

The road-clearing crews will move on to eliminating ruts and making routes passable in residential areas once the work on main routes is finished, the city said.