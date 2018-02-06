Calgary to lift snow route parking ban Wednesday morning: city officials

The City of Calgary is planning to lift the snow route parking ban at at 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

In a news release issued Tuesday afternoon, the city said its roads department has nearly completed Day 2 of their seven-day snow plan.

According to the City of Calgary website, Calgary tackles snow removal by clearing Priority 1 roads for the first 24 hours. Those are streets that see more than 20,000 vehicles per day.

Day 2 of the plan starts 24 hours after a snowfall ends, and “crews have completed at least 90 per cent of the work on Priority 1 routes.”

Many of the snow route streets are considered Priority 2 roads because they are bus routes and roads designated as emergency routes.

During a snow route parking ban, vehicles must be off designated streets for up to 72 hours so crews have a chance to clear the roads.

Calgary implemented the first snow route parking ban of the year on Monday and began issuing tickets immediately.

According to city officials, the Calgary Parking Authority issued over 1,300 tickets during the parking ban as of Tuesday morning.

With another significant snowfall forecast for the end of the week, the city warned another snow route parking ban may have to be declared.

For more information on Calgary snow routes and parking bans, click here.