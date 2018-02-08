Canada
February 8, 2018 3:41 pm

Only in Canada: Moose on the loose halts Calgary traffic during snowstorm

By Anchor  Global News

Traffic at a standstill as two moose make their way across a Calgary roadway.

Linda Olsen / Global News
Traffic came to a sudden stop mid-morning in Calgary as two large moose made their way across the roadway.

It happened at around 10:30 a.m. along Bow Trail S.W. just west of Sarcee Trail.

Moose on the loose stops Calgary traffic.

Linda Olsen / Global News

Because of the heavy snowfall, drivers were slowly inching down the busy roadway, shocked to see two large moose saunter down the hillside.

The moose then walked across Bow Trail and leapt over the centre median before moving up the hill onto the other side.

Drivers were courteous and let the moose have the right of way, while some grabbed cameras to snap a shot of the surprising sight.

No doubt it made for some interesting water cooler chat Thursday for drivers who got to see wildlife up close in the middle of a Calgary snowstorm.

