Snow route parking ban to start Saturday: City of Calgary

The City of Calgary is advising drivers that a snow route parking ban will go into effect this Saturday, Feb. 10 beginning at 10 a.m.

The city said the parking ban is due to “significant accumulations” of snow and high drifts across Calgary.

As of Thursday morning, a winter storm warning remained in effect for the city of Calgary, with up to 35 cm of snow expected by Friday evening.

This is the second snow route parking ban enforced this winter. It’s expected to be in effect for 72 hours or until it’s lifted by the city.

Drivers who park on a snow route are asked to move their vehicles off of streets marked with a snowflake symbol.

The city said the parking ban will help crews clear Priority 2 routes from curb to curb “efficiently” and “safely.”

The most recent snow route parking began Monday Feb. 5 and ended at 7 a.m. on Wednesday. The city said a total of 2,945 tickets were issued.

A snow route parking ban ticket starts at $75 but is reduced if paid at an earlier date.