Calgary snow route parking ban goes into effect Monday

A snow route parking ban will go into affect Monday staring at 9 a.m.

The City of Calgary made the decision after monitoring snow accumulation, adding there was “significant” snowfall since Friday.

The ban will be in effect for 72 hours or until city officials decide to lift it.

For the duration of the ban, city crews will work to clear priority 2 routes. Snow routes include major roadways, collector roads and most bus routes.

Vehicles must stay off snow routes or could face a ticket or tow. Snow routes are marked with blue signs with a white snowflake.