February 12, 2018 2:57 pm

Serious vehicle crash on Hwy. 1-A west of Cochrane

Cochrane RCMP are investigating a crash at Highway 1-A and Grand Valley Rd. west of Cochrane.

A serious vehicle crash closed Highway 1-A at Grand Valley Road, west of Cochrane, late Monday morning.

Calgary EMS said a total of five people were taken to the hospital with one person with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Cochrane RCMP said they are still investigating the incident and expect to fully open the road to traffic on Monday afternoon.

