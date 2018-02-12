Serious vehicle crash on Hwy. 1-A west of Cochrane

A serious vehicle crash closed Highway 1-A at Grand Valley Road, west of Cochrane, late Monday morning.
Calgary EMS said a total of five people were taken to the hospital with one person with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Cochrane RCMP said they are still investigating the incident and expect to fully open the road to traffic on Monday afternoon.
READ MORE: 1 person killed in 2-vehicle crash north of Calgary
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.