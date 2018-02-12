8 types of food to avoid if you have irritable bowel syndrome

Did you know Canada has one of the highest rates of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) in the world?
In fact, it’s estimated that five million Canadians suffer from IBS, with about 120,000 Canadians developing the disorder every year, reports the Canadian Digestive Health Foundation.
READ MORE: 5 tasty foods that help fight inflammation
When it comes to managing IBS, diet becomes a very important component, says dietitian Andy De Santis.
Symptoms of IBS often include cramping, abdominal pain, bloating, gas and diarrhea and/or constipation, according to the Mayo Clinic.
And food, De Santis says, is often a trigger of these symptoms.
“Understanding the foods that cause or worsen symptoms, and controlling the amount of those foods that one consumes, can make a massive difference for many people,” De Santis says. “For many people, this means improving the overall quality of their diet while also being very aware of the potential food triggers that lead to symptoms.”
IBS is a condition that needs to be managed in the long-term. And it’s important to note that there is no “one size fits all” solution to solving IBS, De Santis explains, because everyone’s gut is unique and responds to different foods and stimuli in different ways.
With that in mind, managing IBS can be a real challenge for some people, he says. Consulting a dietitian or physician who specializes in IBS management would be a good idea as some people’s IBS symptoms may be so severe that it may not be managed by dietary changes alone.
“Different people living with IBS respond to different foods in different ways. But there are certainly some ‘usual suspects’ which tend to be more likely to cause problems,” De Santis says.
READ MORE: Digging deeper into IBS and gut bacteria
So should you be one of the millions of sufferers in Canada dealing with IBS and need help managing your food triggers, those usual suspects often include:
It’s possible to find some relief with the help of certain foods as well, De Santis points out.
“Certain foods that are rich in soluble fibre and either contain or promote the growth of healthy bacteria (probiotics) may be particularly helpful for people looking to improve the health of their digestive system,” he says.
For example, include flax seeds, tempeh and quinoa into your diet, he says.
If it is well tolerated, yogurt is a great source of probiotics, which may help some people with IBS manage their symptoms, De Santis adds.
Lastly, drink plenty of water to help your body make the most of – and adapt to – extra fibre in your diet. The amount you need, De Santis says, will vary depending on gender, activity level and other factors, but about two to three litres a day is a reasonable guideline to follow.Follow @danidmedia
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.