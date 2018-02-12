Pedestrian struck by commercial truck in Campbellford

A section of downtown Campbellford is closed following a collision between a pedestrian and a commercial truck on Monday morning.

The collision happened around 11 a.m. at the intersection of Bridge St. E. and Front St. N on the west side of the Campbellford bridge, approximately 55 kilometres south east of Peterborough.

READ MORE: Woman struck and killed by train in Cobourg

A woman was transported to the nearby Campbellford Memorial Hospital. An update on her condition has not been made available.

Witnesses tell CHEX News the woman stepped onto the street away from the crosswalk when she was struck by the eastbound truck.

The bridge is closed and several detours are in place as OPP continue to investigate the collision.

UPDATE: ROAD CLOSURE: Bridge Street remains CLOSED in both directions between Front Street and Doxsee Avenue #Campbellford following a collision. Emergency crews on scene. ^lp — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) February 12, 2018

More to come.