Woman struck and killed by train in Cobourg

A section of D’Arcy Street in Cobourg was closed Monday morning after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train.

Police were called to the D’Arcy St. crossing around 8:50 a.m. for a collision involving a woman and a VIA Rail passenger train.

“The local coroner has been requested to attend and Coburg police and CN police are actively working to investigate the scene and identify the female,” said acting Insp. Sgt. Jeff Sheils.

Police say no foul play is suspected.

The section of the road reopened just before noon.

