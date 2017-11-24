Cyclist killed in collision with train in Cobourg

A man is dead after he was struck by a passenger train in Cobourg, Ont., on Thursday night.

Cobourg police say around 6 p.m., a man on an electric bicycle was riding northbound on D’Arcy Street when he crossed the railway tracks while warning lights and bells were active and the traffic gates were down.

READ MORE: 8 pedestrians, 1 cyclist struck in separate incidents on Toronto streets

“This brought the male directly into the oncoming path of a westbound Via rail passenger train,” said acting Insp. Jeff Sheils.

The man died as a result of his injuries, police said.

Pedestrian hit by a train at the D’Arcy crossing #Cobourg -road closed pic.twitter.com/FSVBGKOcwX — Northumberland News (@north_news) November 23, 2017

“Currently, the investigation into this incident is ongoing and officers are currently undertaking to identify and notify family members of the deceased,” said Sheils.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobourg Police Service at 905-372-6821.