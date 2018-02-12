Dartmouth man charged with forcible confinement, assault

A Dartmouth man is facing numerous charges, including forcible confinement and assault, after an incident on Sunday evening.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a report of a physical disturbance just after 5 p.m. on Kennedy Drive in Dartmouth.

A 40-year-old woman reported a man had assaulted her and was causing damage inside a residence. The two knew each other.

By the time officers arrived, the woman had already gotten out of the residence, but the man was still inside. Officers talked to the man through the door to try to get him to come out, but he refused.

Eventually, members of the Emergency Response Team breached the door and the man was arrested.

Ashley Michael Googoo, 37, will appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Monday. He faces one count each of forcible confinement, assault and property damage, as well as five counts of breaching court orders.