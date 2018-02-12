Sentencing hearing to take place for men found guilty of Laura Babcock murder
TORONTO – A sentencing hearing is set to take place today for two men found guilty of first-degree murder in the presumed death of a Toronto woman who vanished five years ago.
A jury found Dellen Millard, 32, of Toronto, and Mark Smich, 30, of Oakville, Ont., guilty of killing Laura Babcock in the summer of 2012.
READ MORE: Dellen Millard, Mark Smich found guilty of first-degree murder in death of Laura Babcock
The pair were previously found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2013 death of Hamilton man Tim Bosma.
First-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for at least 25 years.
READ MORE: Self-represented Millard begins defence in Laura Babcock murder trial
The judge presiding over the case has to decide, however, if he will impose a consecutive or concurrent parole ineligibility period in connection with Babcock’s murder.
Crown prosecutors have said they want the parole ineligibility period in the Babcock case added to the ineligibility period imposed for Bosma’s murder.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.