Defence to reveal if it will present evidence in Laura Babcock murder trial
ORONTO – The jury at a first-degree murder trial for two men accused of killing a young Toronto woman who vanished five years ago will find out if they’ll call a defence.
Dellen Millard and Mark Smich are accused of killing Laura Babcock in the summer of 2012 and burning her body in an animal incinerator.
The self-represented Millard will decide first on if he’s calling a defence, which could include taking the stand himself.
Last week the Crown concluded its case against the two men, alleging they killed Babcock, 23, because she became a problem for Millard and his girlfriend.
Her body has not been found.
Millard, 32, of Toronto, and Smich, 30, of Oakville, Ont., have pleaded not guilty to the charges.
