CMHR hopes to spread a message of peace through origami

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights (CMHR) hopes those that see their latest piece of artwork will associate it with something they believe the world needs more of: peace.

The museum unveiled a mobile full of 1,000 paper cranes Sunday at the Japanese Cultural Association of Manitoba.

They modeled the origami after an ancient Japanese legend that states folding 1,000 cranes will grant a wish from the gods. For those involved in the project, that wish is one of peace.

“The connection between human rights and peace is very important,” CMHR program developer Amber Parker said. “In order to have an equitable society in which everyone is able to participate fully, you have to have a peaceful society as well.

“[The origami] represents that idea of the collective. Everybody can have a role to play in making peace possible.”

The mobile, which is currently on display at the cultural centre, took six months of work to create. Museum staff and volunteers folded a lot of paper, but CMHR visitors also played a massive role in the creation.

“We really wanted to do a project that would get families and children involved in peace,” Parker said. “We had visitors from six provinces and eight countries contribute.”

The cranes were made during an art activity last September for Peace Days, an annual festival inspired by the United Nations International Day of Peace. The origami was used to discuss the role of peace in protecting the rights of children.