Kim Cattrall lashes out at Sarah Jessica Parker for ‘exploiting’ brother’s death

Kim Cattrall struck out at former Sex and the City co-star Sarah Jessica Parker over a social media message of sympathy she sent following the tragic death of Cattrall’s brother.

Chris Cattrall was found dead at age 55 on the property of his Alberta home after being missing for several days, with his sister sharing the sad news of his passing via Twitter on Feb. 4.

It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall. At this time we ask for privacy. We want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time. pic.twitter.com/n4dQAMrTvS Story continues below — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) February 4, 2018

Cattrall later reached out on Instagram to thank “my fans, friends and #SexandtheCity colleagues for the outpouring of support,” after co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Jessica Parker offered their condolences.

On Saturday morning, however, Cattrall offered a very different take on Parker’s message, taking to Instagram to blast her former co-star with both barrels.

“My mom asked me today, ‘When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite leave you alone?’” wrote Cattrall, 61. “Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now.”

Cattrall continued: “Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

Cattrall also attached a link to a New York Post article with the headline, “Inside the Mean Girls Culture that Destroyed ‘Sex and the City’.”

The article, published in October 2017, details how Cattrall was painted as the “villain” after plans for a third Sex and the City film fell apart, alleging issues over the disparity between Cattrall’s and Parker’s salaries, with a friend of Cattrall telling the Post that “Kim does not want to… do the film. She feels she has been treated horribly by Sarah Jessica Parker for six years.”

That same month, Cattrall gave an interview to Piers Morgan, stating that she doesn’t consider herself to be friends with any of her ‘SATC’ co-stars. “We’ve never been friends,” Cattrall said, according to The Daily Mail. “We‘ve been colleagues and in some ways, it’s a very healthy place to be because then you have a clear line between your professional life and relationship and your personal.” In another part of the interview, she admitted the lack of contact from her co-stars “feels like a toxic relationship.”

Parker, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, said that she was “heartbroken” by Cattrall’s statements, adding, “I found it very upsetting because that’s not the way I recall our experience.”

ET Canada has reached out to Parker’s rep for comment, but has yet to receive a response.