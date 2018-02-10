Sports
February 10, 2018 8:22 am
Updated: February 10, 2018 8:32 am

Here’s what Canada got up to while you were sleeping on Day 1 of 2018 Winter Olympics

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

Charles Hamelin (R) and Samuel Girard (2-R) of Canada in action during the Men's Short Track Speed Skating 1500 m competition at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, 10 February 2018.

EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH
A A

The first full day of competition got underway Saturday at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea with many events happening overnight. Here’s what you may have missed.

Canada continued to stay hot on the rink as curlers John Morris and Kaitlyn Lawes made it to the top of the round-robin standings after beating Switzerland’s Jenny Perrett and Martin Rios 7-2 in six ends. It was Canada’s fourth win in a row.

epa06511111 Kaitlyn Lawes (R) and John Morris (L) of Canada compete against Olympic Athlete from Russia during the Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 6 inside the Gangneung Curling Centre at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea, 10 February 2018. EPA/LARRY W. SMITH

EPA/LARRY W. SMITH

Story continues below

Snowboarders Max Parrot, Mark McMorris, Tyler Nicholson and Sebastien Toutant have moved through to the men’s slopestyle final.

READ MORE: Best photos of Day 1 at 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang

Parrot placed first overall in the second heat after the 23-year-old posted an 87.36 total on his second run. Teammate McMorris took second, posting a score of 86.83 while Nicholson qualified after finishing fifth in the heat, scoring 79.21 on his second run. The top six riders from each heat move on to the final round.

Max Parrot of Canada in action during the Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle qualification at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, 10 February 2018.

EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

In the men’s 1,500-meter short track, defending Olympic champion Charles Hamelin of Canada was penalized for impeding and finished far back anyway. Lim surged past Sjinkie Knegt of the Netherlands and finished about two blade lengths ahead in an Olympic-record time of 2 minutes, 10.485 seconds.

Charles Hamelin of Canada (C) and Semen Elistratov (R, front) of the Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR) in action during the Men’s Short Track Speed Skating 1500 m competition at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, 10 February 2018.

EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

While Canada advanced to the final in women’s 3,000 meter long track, the team did not medal. Ivanie Blondin finished sixth, Isabelle Weiudermann finished seventh and Brianne Tutt finished 20th.

With files from the Canadian Press.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2018 Winter Olympics
Olympic Games
Olympics
olympics 2018
PyeongChang 2018
Pyeongchang Games
South Korea Winter Olympics
Winter Olympics
Winter Olympics 2018

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News