Here’s what Canada got up to while you were sleeping on Day 1 of 2018 Winter Olympics

The first full day of competition got underway Saturday at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea with many events happening overnight. Here’s what you may have missed.

Canada continued to stay hot on the rink as curlers John Morris and Kaitlyn Lawes made it to the top of the round-robin standings after beating Switzerland’s Jenny Perrett and Martin Rios 7-2 in six ends. It was Canada’s fourth win in a row.

Snowboarders Max Parrot, Mark McMorris, Tyler Nicholson and Sebastien Toutant have moved through to the men’s slopestyle final.

READ MORE: Best photos of Day 1 at 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang

Parrot placed first overall in the second heat after the 23-year-old posted an 87.36 total on his second run. Teammate McMorris took second, posting a score of 86.83 while Nicholson qualified after finishing fifth in the heat, scoring 79.21 on his second run. The top six riders from each heat move on to the final round.

In the men’s 1,500-meter short track, defending Olympic champion Charles Hamelin of Canada was penalized for impeding and finished far back anyway. Lim surged past Sjinkie Knegt of the Netherlands and finished about two blade lengths ahead in an Olympic-record time of 2 minutes, 10.485 seconds.

While Canada advanced to the final in women’s 3,000 meter long track, the team did not medal. Ivanie Blondin finished sixth, Isabelle Weiudermann finished seventh and Brianne Tutt finished 20th.

With files from the Canadian Press.