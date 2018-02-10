Best photos of Day 1 at 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang

The first full day of competition got underway Saturday at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, with five medal events and a slew of qualifying rounds.
From curling and speedskating to ski jumping and snowboarding, here’s a look at some of the best photos (so far) from Day 1 of the Pyeongchang Games.
Canada’s Sebastien Toutant jumps during the men’s slopestyle qualifying at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Feb. 10, 2018.
AP Photo/Gregory Bull
Victor Muffat-Jeandet of France trains during the men’s downhill at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre, Pyeongchang, South Korea on Feb. 10, 2018.
Reuters/Mike Segar
Austria’s Hannes Reichelt makes a turn during men’s downhill training at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, Feb. 10, 2018.
AP Photo/Michael Probst
Canada’s Kaitlyn Lawes shouts instructions to her teammate during their mixed doubles curling match against Switzerland at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 10, 2018.
AP Photo/Aaron Favila
Members of the Poland speedskating squad are seen during training at the Gangneung Oval in South Korea, Feb. 10, 2018.
Reuters/Phil Noble
Canada’s Max Parrot jumps during the men’s slopestyle qualifying at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Feb. 10, 2018.
AP Photo/Kin Cheung
Andrea Voetter of Italy takes a training run at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Feb. 10, 2018.
AP Photo/Andy Wong
Canada’s Gabrielle Daleman trains during figure skating practice ahead of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 8, 2018 in South Korea.
The Canadian Press/COC/Vincent Ethier
Team Canada forward Derek Roy flips the puck at practice during the Olympic Winter Games in Gangneung, South Korea on February 10, 2018.
The Canadian Press/Nathan Denette
Athletes compete in the women’s 7.5km + 7.5km skiathlon at the Alpensia Cross-Country Skiing Centre in Pyeongchang, South Korea on Feb. 10, 2018.
Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.