February 10, 2018 1:47 am
Updated: February 10, 2018 1:50 am

Max Parrot leads as all 4 Canadians advance to men’s slopestyle final

By Staff The Canadian Press

Canada's Max Parrot flies through the air during his second run in the men's snowboard slopestyle qualification at the Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Feb. 10, 2018.

The Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward
PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of – Max Parrot had the best run of the day as all four Canadian snowboarders qualified for the men’s slopestyle final at the Pyeongchang Olympics on Saturday.

Parrot, from Bromont, Que., earned 87.36 points in his second run to take top spot in the second heat.

Regina’s Mark McMorris held first place until Parrot surpassed him.

McMorris is competing less than a year after suffering numerous serious injuries in a backcountry crash.

He qualified with a second-run score of 86.83 points.

Sebastian Toutant of L’Assomption, Que., was third in the first heat, earning 78.01 points in his first run.

Tyler Nicholson of North Bay, Ont., was fifth in the second heat with 79.21 points.

The top six scores from the two heats advanced to Sunday’s final.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

