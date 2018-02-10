Max Parrot leads as all 4 Canadians advance to men’s slopestyle final

PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of – Max Parrot had the best run of the day as all four Canadian snowboarders qualified for the men’s slopestyle final at the Pyeongchang Olympics on Saturday.

Parrot, from Bromont, Que., earned 87.36 points in his second run to take top spot in the second heat.

Regina’s Mark McMorris held first place until Parrot surpassed him.

READ MORE: Big air, fast games and crowded tracks — the new Winter Olympics events explained

McMorris is competing less than a year after suffering numerous serious injuries in a backcountry crash.

He qualified with a second-run score of 86.83 points.

Sebastian Toutant of L’Assomption, Que., was third in the first heat, earning 78.01 points in his first run.

Tyler Nicholson of North Bay, Ont., was fifth in the second heat with 79.21 points.

The top six scores from the two heats advanced to Sunday’s final.