February 9, 2018 11:17 pm

St. Louis Blues end Winnipeg Jets’ home point streak with 5-2 win

By Judy Owen The Canadian Press

Joel Armia of the Winnipeg Jets skates away as the St. Louis Blues celebrate a second period goal at Bell MTS Place on Feb. 9 in Winnipeg.

Jonathan Kozub / Getty Images
WINNIPEG – Vladimir Tarasenko struck twice as the St. Louis Blues used a trio of goals in the second period to help propel them to a 5-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.

Tarasenko, Patrik Berglund and Alexander Steen scored in a span of seven minutes and 21 seconds in the second period to make it 3-0. Tarasenko added his 23nd goal of the season in the third after Winnipeg had closed the gap to 3-2. Brayden Schwartz scored into an empty net and also had an assist.

Kyle Connor and Patrik Laine scored for the Jets (32-14-9), who saw an eight-game point streak (6-0-2) halted. The loss also ended Winnipeg’s 10-game point streak (9-0-1) at home.

Jake Allen made 20 stops for St. Louis (34-20-3), which had defeated Colorado 6-1 Thursday. The Blues’ record when leading after two periods this season climbed to 26-0-1.

Connor Hellebuyck made 22 saves for the Jets, who were playing their fifth game of a 10-game homestand (3-1-1).

Winnipeg had Mark Scheifele back on the ice for his first game since a Dec. 27 upper-body injury. The top-line centre had missed 16 games.

