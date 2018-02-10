IIU investigating after girl injured during Portage la Prairie arrest

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) is looking into an arrest by Portage la Prairie police after a suspect was injured.

The police watch-dog agency was brought in after RCMP advised that a teen suffered a broken collarbone during an investigation Feb. 7.

Officers said they responded to a call about a group of youths at a recreation centre in Portage threatening to hurt people.

Police said a 14-year-old girl tried to run away but was taken into custody after a foot chase. After being taken to the Portage police station, she complained of pain to her shoulder and arm. She was then taken to hospital.

The IIU said although the injury was not serious, as defined by regulations, they felt it was in the public interest for them to investigate.