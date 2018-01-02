Winnipeg police investigated for excessive force in 2016 arrest will not face charges

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) has ruled no charges will be filed against two Winnipeg police officers accused of using excessive force during an arrest in 2016.

The investigation stemmed from an incident Nov. 22, 2016. Police pulled over a vehicle near McGregor Street and Magnus Avenue when a man in the car took off on foot. Officers chased the suspect and a struggle ensued, after which the man was handcuffed and placed in the police cruiser. At the police station, the suspect complained of dizziness and head pain. He was taken to the hospital, treated, and returned to police custody.

Although the man did not suffer serious injuries, the IIU was called in to investigate as a matter of public interest. They looked at whether or not the arresting officers used unnecessary or excessive force during the capture and arrest.

Taken into consideration was a 20-second video of the arrest shot by a by-stander on his cell phone which had been shared on TV and social media. The IIU interviewed the suspect, the person who shot the video, the officers and paramedics involved as well as a number of witnesses.

Upon completing their investigation, the IIU consulted Manitoba Prosecution Services, who advised “there is no reasonable likelihood either officer would be convicted of a criminal code offence”.

In a release issued Jan. 2, the IIU said no charges will be filed against the officers.

The injured suspect is still before the courts on charges arising from the arrest.