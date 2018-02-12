Me Too? Manitoba employees have a right to harassment-free workplaces

In Hollywood and politics, on a national scale and here in Manitoba, cases of sexual harassment continue to come to light.

A spokesperson from the province said Friday that every employee in Manitoba has the right to expect a harassment-free workplace.

“Under the Province’s Respectful Workplace Policy, every employee is entitled to work in an environment that is respectful and free of all forms of harassment, including sexual harassment,” the spokesperson said.

Anyone who has experienced harassment should make a complaint to police.

The City of Winnipeg and the province are both reviewing workplace policies around sexual harassment.

Minister Rochelle Squires, responsible for the Status of Women, said the policy has to be modernized.

“I think there needs to be greater transparency about what happens when a survivor comes forward with an allegation of harassment or abuse and protocol as to what will take place thereafter,” Squires said.

Klinic Community Health organizes workplace information sessions. Executive Director Nicole Chammartin said they’ve been getting more and more calls about their programs.

“The core of education is really for us to talk about what does consent look like and how does that fit within things like power. Consent can be different depending on the senario and depending on how safe somebody feels,” she said.

A recent Angus Reid Institute poll shows 52 per cent of women say they’ve been sexually harassed at work while 89 per cent say they’ve taken steps to avoid unwanted advances at work.