Carjacking suspect arrested after returning to Exchange District crime scene

Winnipeg police didn’t have to look very far for a suspect after a man who allegedly tried to steal a car returned to the scene of the crime. Officers believe it was fueled by meth.

It happened Thursday evening around 8:30 p.m. at the corner of Albert St. and McDermot Ave in the Exchange District.

READ MORE: 4 charged after Saturday morning carjacking in North Point Douglas

A man said he was walking to his locked vehicle, which was remotely started, when another man came up to him and demanded his keys.

The victim said the man motioned to show he had a weapon. After giving the suspect the keys, he wasn’t able to open the door and then took off, looking at other vehicles.

When police arrived to speak with the victim, the suspect returned to the intersection.

READ MORE: Woman has vehicle stolen while waiting at south Winnipeg drive-thru

Officers tried to arrest him however he resisted.

“The individual who was arrested had advise officers later that he had ingested meth,” Const. Rob Carver, with the Winnipeg Police Service said. “This entire incident was fueled by methamphetamine use.”

“He was incredible hard to control. Not only did we have to use a Taser but four officers were involved in subduing him and making sure no one was injured.”

Dakota Francis Richard, 22, has been charged with: