Crime
February 9, 2018 2:05 pm
Updated: February 9, 2018 2:13 pm

Carjacking suspect arrested after returning to Exchange District crime scene

By Sr. Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

A man was arrested after allegedly trying to steal a car at Albert St. and McDermot Ave.

Christopher Stanton / Global News
A A

Winnipeg police didn’t have to look very far for a suspect after a man who allegedly tried to steal a car returned to the scene of the crime. Officers believe it was fueled by meth.

It happened Thursday evening around 8:30 p.m. at the corner of Albert St. and McDermot Ave in the Exchange District.

READ MORE: 4 charged after Saturday morning carjacking in North Point Douglas


Story continues below

A man said he was walking to his locked vehicle, which was remotely started, when another man came up to him and demanded his keys.

The victim said the man motioned to show he had a weapon. After giving the suspect the keys, he wasn’t able to open the door and then took off, looking at other vehicles.

When police arrived to speak with the victim, the suspect returned to the intersection.

READ MORE: Woman has vehicle stolen while waiting at south Winnipeg drive-thru

Officers tried to arrest him however he resisted.

“The individual who was arrested had advise officers later that he had ingested meth,” Const. Rob Carver, with the Winnipeg Police Service said. “This entire incident was fueled by methamphetamine use.”

“He was incredible hard to control. Not only did we have to use a Taser but four officers were involved in subduing him and making sure no one was injured.”

Dakota Francis Richard, 22, has been charged with:

  • Robbery (Carjacking)
  • Resist peace officer
  • Identity fraud

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Carjacking
carjacking Winnipeg
Exchange District
Exchange District carjacking
Winnipeg Exchange District
Winnipeg police
Winnipeg Police Service
Winnipeg Police Tasering

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News