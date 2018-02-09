LIVE COVERAGE: 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics opening ceremonies

The 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, is officially kicking off Friday.

The opening ceremonies for the Games are starting at 8 p.m. local time, which translates to 6 a.m. ET.

READ MORE: Canada Olympic House unveiled at PyeongChang Winter Games

Canada has sent over 200 athletes for 105 events. We’ve already started competing in curling’s mixed doubles, luge and ski jumping.

Ice dancing pair, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, will be Canada’s flag-bearers for the event. The team won gold in the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver, and silver in the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

The ceremonies will be hosted at the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium, which was built for the Games.

Follow along with the live blog below for real-time updates.