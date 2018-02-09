Canada
February 9, 2018 5:40 am
Updated: February 9, 2018 5:50 am

LIVE COVERAGE: 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics opening ceremonies

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

Volunteers pose next to the Olympic rings at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Feb. 7, 2018.

REUTERS/Jorge Silva
The 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, is officially kicking off Friday.

The opening ceremonies for the Games are starting at 8 p.m. local time, which translates to 6 a.m. ET.

READ MORE: Canada Olympic House unveiled at PyeongChang Winter Games

Canada has sent over 200 athletes for 105 events. We’ve already started competing in curling’s mixed doubles, luge and ski jumping.

Ice dancing pair, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, will be Canada’s flag-bearers for the event. The team won gold in the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver, and silver in the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

The ceremonies will be hosted at the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium, which was built for the Games.

Follow along with the live blog below for real-time updates.

Katie Dangerfield February 9, 20186:13 am

White Tiger & Five Kids perform during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on February 9, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Katie Dangerfield February 9, 20186:09 am

Fireworks explode during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on February 9, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Katie Dangerfield February 9, 20185:58 am

Korean performers demonstrate martial arts during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on February 9, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
Katie Dangerfield February 9, 20185:56 am

North Korean cheerleaders sing and wave prior to the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on February 9, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

rahulkalvapalleglobal February 8, 201810:51 pm

WATCH: Propelling propaganda with performance





rjoseph1 February 8, 20188:54 pm

rjoseph1 February 8, 20188:51 pm

rjoseph1 February 8, 20188:50 pm

