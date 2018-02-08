Former SMU groundskeeper facing new sexual assault charges in re-opened investigation

A former Saint Mary’s University (SMU) groundskeeper who is already facing charges in connection with two separate incidents of sexual assault is now facing charges in connection with an incident that allegedly occurred in 2014.

Mathew Albert Percy, 34, now faces charges of sexual assault causing bodily harm after Halifax Regional Police (HRP) say a woman reported that she had been sexually assaulted at a home on Lemarchant Street on Dec. 6, 2014.

The woman reported that the man was known to her.

Police say that their investigation into the incident was originally closed with no charges on Jan. 5, 2015. It was re-opened three years later, on Jan. 19, 2018.

HRP laid the new charges against Percy on Wednesday.

Percy appeared in court on that charge and has been remanded into custody until his next court appearance.

Percy has also been charged with one count each of sexual assault, choking to overcome resistance and voyeurism in connection with an incident that allegedly occurred on Sept. 3, 2017.

It is alleged that the assault was videotaped.

Percy also faces charges of sexual assault and voyeurism in relation to an incident that allegedly happened on Sept. 15, 2017.

In the Sept. 15 incident, it is alleged that he assaulted a student at a campus dorm while employed by SMU.