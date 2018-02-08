Remains of 6 people found at house connected to Bruce McArthur: Toronto police

Toronto police say the remains of at least six people have now been recovered at a property on Mallory Crescent as part of the investigation into alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur.

One set of remains has been confirmed to be that of Andrew Kinsman, homicide Det. Sgt. Hank Idsinga said outside the residence in Toronto’s Leaside neighbourhood on Thursday.

The other five have yet to be identified.

McArthur, 66, a self-employed landscaper, was charged last month with five counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of missing men from the city’s Gay Village.

Investigators have since seized planters containing human remains from several homes across the Greater Toronto Area, including the one at Mallory Crescent where forensics experts continue to search for evidence.

Kathy Gruspier, forensic anthropologist from the coroners’ office, is leading an excavation of the backyard that is getting underway.

On Thursday, police were seen emerging from the home with bags and boxes.

“Right now where we’ve recovered the bodies are from large planters and they’ve been hidden in the bottom of these planters,” Idsinga told reporters on Jan. 29. “So we’ve seized quite a few planters from around the city and we’ll continue to do that.”

The victims have been identified as Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi, Dean Lisowick, Andrew Kinsman and Selim Esen.

Police launched Project Houston in 2012 after three men went missing in the Church and Wellesley neighbourhood. Their investigation concluded in 2014 when leads in the case dried up.

Toronto police started a missing persons probe called Project Prism last August after Esen and Kisman disappeared just a couple of months apart.

Police were subsequently criticized by the LGBTQ community for not escalating their search efforts and for dismissing rumours that a serial killer was in their midst.

McArthur, who was under investigation by police since September, was arrested on Jan. 18 and remains in custody. Authorities believe there may be more victims and more charges are possible.