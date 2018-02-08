Highway 1 driver busted using mannequin to travel in HOV lane

It’s true that police always get their “man…nequin.”

One driver was really desperate to use the HOV lane recently on Highway 1 and had rather quiet passenger.

On Feb. 6, Port Mann Traffic Services were conducting patrols on the highway through Langley and Surrey when a vehicle that seemed to be speeding drove by.

The vehicle changed lanes without signalling and crossed over the solid white line into the HOV lane where they were stopped.

While speaking to the driver, the officer noticed the very still passenger.

The driver of the vehicle was issued several tickets for the alleged offences and the passenger, who police say did not protest, was given a ride to her new home at the station…in a police car.

“This is one of those cases where the RCMP got their mannequin,” says Cpl. Garth Domm of Port Mann Traffic Services in a release. “The passenger exercised the right to remain silent.”

Police would like to remind motorists that one of the restrictions when using the HOV lane is they must have a minimum of two people in their vehicle to use the HOV lane, unless indicated otherwise by signage.