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Crime

Regina police shoot suspect in non-fatal early morning ‘altercation’: RPS

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted July 7, 2026 1:37 pm
1 min read
The Regina Police Service is asking the public to avoid the block of Elphinstone Street where the shooting occurred as the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team commences its investigation. View image in full screen
The Regina Police Service is asking the public to avoid the block of Elphinstone Street where a shooting occurred early Tuesday morning as the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team investigates. Global News
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Regina police officers shot and injured a man while responding to a report that he was allegedly shooting a crossbow and threatening people inside a home, the police service said.

Three people, including the male suspect, were inside a home in the 800 block of Elphinstone Street when Regina Police Service officers arrived around 2:10 a.m. on Tuesday, a news release said. A woman and boy were safely removed from the home, it said.

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An altercation occurred between the man and police before two officers shot their guns, injuring the suspect, police said.

The man was taken to hospital to be treated for what appeared to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries, the statement reads.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

Regina Police Service said Saskatchewan’s civilian-led Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is investigating.

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