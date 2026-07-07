Regina police shoot suspect in non-fatal early morning ‘altercation’: RPS

Regina police officers shot and injured a man while responding to a report that he was allegedly shooting a crossbow and threatening people inside a home, the police service said.
Three people, including the male suspect, were inside a home in the 800 block of Elphinstone Street when Regina Police Service officers arrived around 2:10 a.m. on Tuesday, a news release said. A woman and boy were safely removed from the home, it said.
Get daily National news
An altercation occurred between the man and police before two officers shot their guns, injuring the suspect, police said.
- More than 2,400 charges laid in Ontario police crackdown on street racing
- Man in hospital with serious injuries after being assaulted in downtown Calgary
- Police officers march in Montreal ahead of funeral for officer killed in shooting
- 1 dead, 1 critically injured in shooting in Scarborough: Toronto police
The man was taken to hospital to be treated for what appeared to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries, the statement reads.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area.
Regina Police Service said Saskatchewan’s civilian-led Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is investigating.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.