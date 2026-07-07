Regina police shoot suspect in non-fatal early morning ‘altercation’: RPS

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Regina police officers shot and injured a man while responding to a report that he was allegedly shooting a crossbow and threatening people inside a home, the police service said.

Three people, including the male suspect, were inside a home in the 800 block of Elphinstone Street when Regina Police Service officers arrived around 2:10 a.m. on Tuesday, a news release said. A woman and boy were safely removed from the home, it said.

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An altercation occurred between the man and police before two officers shot their guns, injuring the suspect, police said.

The man was taken to hospital to be treated for what appeared to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries, the statement reads.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

Regina Police Service said Saskatchewan’s civilian-led Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is investigating.