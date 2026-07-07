More than 2,400 charges laid in Ontario police crackdown on street racing

Send this page to someone via email

Unsafe, high-speed and reckless driving pose a “persistent, dangerous threat” that puts all road users at risk, police forces across Ontario stated at the conclusion of another road safety campaign.

OPP, along with police services in Durham, York, Peel, Waterloo, Halton and Hamilton, wrapped up the 2026 Project Erase campaign, or Eliminate Racing Activity On Streets Everywhere, aimed at making Ontario roads safer.

The campaign ended with 2,438 charges laid under the Highway Traffic Act and an additional 118 Criminal Code charges.

But the impact runs deeper than a day in court. Excessive speed was a contributing factor in 75 road deaths last year, according to OPP data.

“The loss of life is undeniably staggering,” OPP Chief Supt. Andre Phelps told reporters Tuesday.

Just in the past 10 days, there have been four deaths and two people left with life-altering injuries on the roads in Peel Region, Deputy Chief Mark Andrews said.

Story continues below advertisement

“No moment of adrenaline or brief thrill is worth the lifelong trauma families face when reckless driving takes a mother, father, or child too soon,” he added.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Throughout the campaign, Peel police laid 1,390 charges, including 107 for stunt driving.

Toronto Police Supt. Catherine Jackson said the city’s force issued 148 stunt driving charges and responded to 151 reports of dangerous driving.

During last year’s campaign, Peel Regional Police reported issuing more than 2,100 charges, suggesting a significant decrease, but Andrews said the numbers don’t tell the whole story.

“What we have seen over the last three years in the province is that the data suggests that speeding is staying at a consistent level,” he said. “But in the Region of Peel, what we have seen in the last 12 to 18 months is that we’ve increased the number of charges laid by 30 per cent.”

He said this is largely due to a reallocation of resources that has allowed the force to prioritize road safety.

Jackson, meanwhile, said those who witness dangerous driving can help improve road safety.

“Road safety is everyone’s responsibility,” Jackson said. “If you witness dangerous driving, report it. If you know someone engaging in this behaviour, speak up,” Jackson said. “The conversation today could prevent a tragedy tomorrow.”

Story continues below advertisement

Project Erase began in 1999 as a multijurisdictional effort to make Ontario’s roads safer.

“Every charge laid and every vehicle seized is a step forward in our zero tolerance approach to protecting our communities from street racing and aggressive driving,” Andrews said.

Police said they are reminding drivers they could face charges and fines under the Highway Traffic Act or Criminal Code, in addition to having their vehicle seized and driver’s licence suspended.