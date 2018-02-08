Inmate serving time for murder escapes from Dorchester Penitentiary in N.B.

An inmate has escaped from a minimum security section of Dorchester Penitentiary in New Brunswick.

According to the Correctional Service Canada (CSC), staff members at the multi-level security federal institution were doing a head count at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, when they realized Steven Bugden was unaccounted for.

The 45-year-old man is serving an indeterminate sentence for second-degree murder.

Émile Belliveau, the assistant warden at the penitentiary, says the previous inmate count was conducted at 4 p.m. There are four “formal counts” during the day.

Belliveau says the minimum security sector consists of housing units, with a shared living area for four to six inmates.

“This is the last step before setting into society, the community,” he said. “When this individual was placed here, the risk was low for public safety.”

The CSC immediately called the RCMP.

Correctional officers searched the facility while RCMP officers, along with a police dog, scoured the surrounding area but could not find Bugden.

He is described as five feet, five inches tall, 188 pounds with a fair complexion, blue eyes and blond hair.

Anyone who sees Bugden is asked not to approach him, but to contact police immediately at 506-364-5023 or 911.

CSC says they will be investigating the circumstances of this incident.

“The RCMP was called and we’re working with them to try and locate this individual,” said Belliveau. “We do take these escapes very seriously.”

