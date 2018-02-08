Convicted murderer who escaped from N.B. penitentiary back in custody

A convicted murderer who escaped from Dorchester Penitentiary on Wednesday has been apprehended and is back in custody.

Steven Bugden was arrested between Dorchester and Sackville, New Brunswick RCMP said in a release. RCMP didn’t reveal details on how he was located and arrested.

Bugden, 45, was reported missing from the penitentiary’s minimum security section at 10 p.m. AT on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Inmate serving time for murder escapes from Dorchester Penitentiary in N.B.

According to assistant warden Émile Belliveau, it’s possible for inmates to simply walk out of the minimum security area. He described the minimum security area as “the last step before setting into society,” and said Bugden was placed there based on an assessment of low risk to public safety.

Bugden is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder in the 1997 stabbing death of university student Angela Tong in Ottawa.

— With files from Rebecca Lau

Follow @Kalvapalle