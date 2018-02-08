PyeongChang 2018: Getting to know Canada’s Olympic medal contenders

The 2018 Winter Olympic Games have finally arrived.

Canada is sending its largest contingent of athletes ever to a Winter Olympic Games, with 225 in attendance.

The hope is this group of Olympians will also produce the biggest medal haul this country has ever had at a Winter Games.

The previous best was Vancouver 2010, when Canada finished with 26 medals, 14 of them gold.

Global News sat down with several of Canada’s top athletes and medal contenders to discuss their goals, dreams and what fuels their quest for Olympic glory in PyeongChang.

Scroll through to watch the videos below

Watch below: Charles Hamelin is already one of Canada’s most decorated winter Olympians with three gold medals and a silver medal to his name. But Hamelin is hoping to do something no one in his sport has done: win a medal at the age of 33.

Watch below: Luge athlete Sam Edney enters his 4th and final Olympic Games with unfinished business. He and his Canadian teammates finished 4th in the team relay event in Sochi and have been fueled by the near miss ever since.

Watch below: Skiing sisters Justine and Chloe Dufour-Lapointe shared a magical moment at the Sochi Games, winning gold and silver respectively in women’s moguls. They’d love to have a similar encore in South Korea.

Watch below: Pairs skaters Meghan Duhamel and Eric Radford were part of Canada’s silver-medal-winning team in Sochi in the inaugural Olympic figure skating team event. The two-time world champs feel this is the strongest team Canada has ever sent to the Olympics.

Watch below: Canadian alpine skier Manuel Osborne-Paradis has won World Cup titles and World Championship medals, but the one thing missing from his resume is an Olympic medal. He’ll pursue that in PyeongChang, his 4th Olympic Games.