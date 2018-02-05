Kimchi, moose and onesies: Canadian Olympic athletes arrive in PyeongChang

Canadian athletes are steadily pouring into PyeongChang, South Korea, ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

And they’re soaking up a variety of sights, catching first glimpses of their rooms in the Athletes’ Village, the competition venues, and the doping control office.

Here’s a peek at Canadian athletes’ first impressions of PyeongChang.

Members of Canada’s women’s hockey team took their “first of many rings pictures” at the Athletes’ Village the night they arrived.

They also reported to doping control and looked less happy to be there.

Reporting to doping control for drug testing at 11:30pm on day one at the Olympic Village! 💉 pic.twitter.com/KPdKNub6bf — Shannon Szabados (@ShannonSzabados) February 5, 2018

Canadian curler John Morris, who will be competing in the mixed doubles event, took in the local cuisine.

Canadian skiers took to the slopes on a cold day: -16 C, with a wind chill of -22 C, according to Dustin Cook, who will be competing in the super-G and downhill alpine events.

Skier Benjamin Thomsen said it was a bit chilly, “but no problem for us Canadians eh!”

Canadian lugers checked out the track.

Skeleton athlete Barrett Martineau posed for a picture with the moose – which traditionally sits near where Canadian athletes are staying.

And inside their rooms, bobsledders Kaillie Humphries and Phylicia George got cozy in their team onesies.

Olympic Villiage for the next few weeks 🤗. Unboxing our new gear. It’s like Christmas in February ❤️🇨🇦@BobsledKaillie pic.twitter.com/XiqCYPI1aP — Phylicia George (@phyliciageorge) February 5, 2018

Some were just happy to be there.

The Opening Ceremonies for the 2018 Winter Olympics are on Friday.