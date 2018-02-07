Police warn of fake money being used in Saskatoon

Fake money is being used in Saskatoon.

Police say 72 fake bills have been turned into them since the beginning of the year.

Investigators said the fraudulent bills have been in $5, $20, $50 and $100 denominations.

People and businesses are being advised to check that all bank notes are legitimate.

They said the transparent strip on the fake bills have been altered and some include the transparent strip of a real $5 bill.

Police added that the small numbers printed within the large transparent strip on legitimate bills will match the denomination of the bill.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.