More counterfeit money appearing in Hamilton: Police

Look out for fake money in Hamilton.

Police are warning the public about an increase in the number of counterfeit Canadian and American bills appearing in Hamilton.

The counterfeit currency is primarily $20, $50 and $100 dollar bills.

Police say victims have ranged from pizza delivery drivers to retailers to individuals selling items online.

READ MORE: Waterloo Regional Police help businesses spot phoney money

“As we move into the holiday season, we want to make sure people know how to tell a genuine from a counterfeit bill, so they can take steps to protect themselves from becoming a victim,” said Detective Dave Place.

READ MORE: Counterfeit $100 bills surface in the tills of Peterborough businesses.

Police are offering tips to help spot counterfeit bills, and recommend feeling and looking closely at the money: