Crime
November 28, 2017 3:46 pm

More counterfeit money appearing in Hamilton: Police

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

Hamilton police are warning residents to watch out for phoney money.

Hamilton Police Service
A A

Look out for fake money in Hamilton.

Police are warning the public about an increase in the number of counterfeit Canadian and American bills appearing in Hamilton.

The counterfeit currency is primarily $20, $50 and $100 dollar bills.

Police say victims have ranged from pizza delivery drivers to retailers to individuals selling items online.

READ MORE: Waterloo Regional Police help businesses spot phoney money

“As we move into the holiday season, we want to make sure people know how to tell a genuine from a counterfeit bill, so they can take steps to protect themselves from becoming a victim,” said Detective Dave Place.

READ MORE: Counterfeit $100 bills surface in the tills of Peterborough businesses.

Police are offering tips to help spot counterfeit bills, and recommend feeling and looking closely at the money:

  • Feel the bill. All Canadian and U.S. currency is produced with raised ink on the shoulders of the portrait and elsewhere on the bill.
  • Look at the bill. The finish on a genuine bill does not scrape off and the colour does not run when it gets wet. The holographic strip is embedded in the bill, not added as a sticker, and does not peel off.
  • Tilt the bill from side to side. On polymer bills, the transparent window contains a metallic portrait that matches the larger one on the face of the bill and changes colour when tilted. The transparent window also contains small numbers that match the value of the bill.
  • On older bills, the holographic strip contains maple leaves that change colour when the bill is tilted. This strip also contains small numbers that match the value of the bill.
  • The dollar value is hidden in the frosted maple leaf in the corner.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
counterfeit money
Fake Bills
Fake Currency
Fake Money
Hamilton counterfeit money
Hamilton fake money
Hamilton Police
phoney money

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News