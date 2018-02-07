Family of Airdrie boy who died by CO poisoning speak about their ‘gorgeous angel in heaven’

It’s a heart-wrenching reality for an Airdrie family who is now going public with their private grief. They’re compelled to share their story in hopes of sparing other families from the same sorrow.

The same-sex couple are parents to 12-year-old Trai Schlichter.

“You can’t just turn off being a mom. It’s like: ‘Where is he? Is he okay? Is he taken care of?'” Elysha Schlichter said.

Trai died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning in their suite at an Airdrie condo complex on Sunday. There were no CO detectors.

His two moms woke up Sunday morning and went into Trai’s bedroom. He wasn’t moving.

“He wouldn’t wake up.

“I kept shaking him so I had to drag him into the hallway and start doing compressions,” said Jayla Thompson, Trai’s mom.

Despite all efforts to revive him, he couldn’t be saved. They had no idea the deadly gas was seeping throughout their apartment.

“We had issues with the hot water tank previous to this incident. Our landlord brought in a plumber,” Schlichter said.

They are lobbying the provincial government to make it mandatory to have CO detectors in all homes. A municipal affairs spokesperson says it’s not off the table but needs further consultation with other municipalities.

Friends have launched a petition which is gaining momentum. They hope to make changes that will protect all families. Something they said they never had the chance to do.

“(We say) it’s cold outside. Trai, put your coat on, wear your hat, lock the door behind you, make sure you brush your teeth — only to have this happen,” Schlichter said through tears.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 10 at the Airdrie Alliance Church, located at 1604 Summerfield Boulevard.

Guests are asked to wear Trai’s favourite colours: black, orange, white, and green — specifically lime green.

On Sunday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m., there will be a candle-light vigil on Nose Creek Park in Airdrie. In lieu of flowers, the family asks people to offer their support and love through a fundraising page.