Alberta bans spear hunting after controversial bear hunting video

Spear hunting is being banned in Alberta following an outcry over an American hunter who killed a black bear with a spear.

The province says it is updating hunting rules to make sure big game animals don’t suffer unnecessarily and to discourage reckless hunting.

The government pledged to change the rules after the graphic online video of the bear’s death surfaced in 2016.

READ MORE: Video of hunter killing Alberta bear with spear draws death threats; provincial ban coming

Rifles, shotguns and conventional archery gear will still be legal.

Other tools, including spears and spear-throwing tools such as atlatls, will not be allowed under the new regulations.

READ MORE: Hunter that killed bear with spear technically not in the wrong

“Responsible hunting is part of Alberta’s cultural heritage, playing an important role in our province’s wildlife management and conservation efforts,” Environment Minister Shannon Phillips said.

“Albertans know that good hunting is safe hunting. Modernizing our hunting regulations will ensure safety and prevent game from experiencing undue suffering.”

The new rules will also require larger shotgun pellets to ensure the animal is killed quickly. This means hunters must use .24-calibre buckshot or larger when hunting big game.

The updated rules come into effect in time for the 2018 hunting season.

READ MORE: No charges for hunter who speared Alberta bear in video

“As an education-based group that supports legal and ethical harvest of wild game in Alberta, it is part of our mission to educate hunters to comply with all provincial hunting regulations,” Robert Gruszecki, the president of the Alberta Hunter Education Instructors Association, said.

“We support the government in this recent update to the regulations regarding equipment appropriate for hunting big game.”

The regulatory updates were made after the province received more than 3,900 responses from the public.

READ MORE: Alberta government to look at changing policy around rehabilitating orphaned bears

The government said the majority of respondents support changes that would prohibit the use of spears in big game hunting.

— With files from Emily Mertz, Global News