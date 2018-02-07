Fatal crash near Revelstoke

One person has died as the result of a collision between two tractor trailers on the Trans Canada near Revelstoke Tuesday night.

RCMP say the collision happened at around 8 p.m. roughly 25 kilometres west of Revelstoke.

They say one of the drivers died at the scene while the other driver was taken to hospital with unspecified injuries.

Police say there was a second collision between two tractor trailers when one of them failed to stop before ramming into the back of another semi that had stopped for the original accident.

Neither driver was injured.

The crashes forced the closure of the Trans Canada for several hours.

The highway has since re-opened.