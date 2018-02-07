‘Law & Order: SVU’ star Diane Neal announces run for Congress

Pundits are predicting that a record number of women will be throwing their hats into the ring in U.S. political races in the months to come, and the latest woman to announce plans to run for office is Diane Neal, known to Law & Order: SVU fans for portraying Assistant District Attorney Casey Novak.

Neal — who has also had recurring roles in such TV series as Suits, Power, The Following and NCIS — revealed her intention to run for Congress in a Tuesday morning tweet.

Despite having “nearly no staff, no donations (yet), with no party,” the 42-year-old actress proclaimed that “goal is bigger than parties. Goal is no negativity. Goal is HIGH ROAD all the way.”



Ok, so it’s ON!!! But I’m doing with nearly no staff, no donations (yet), with no party. Website will be up later today (fingers crossed) and all ready to go. But goal is bigger than parties. Goal is no negativity. Goal is HIGH ROAD all the way. — Diane Neal (@DianeNeal) February 6, 2018

Neal followed that up by sharing a mock-up of her campaign poster:

And that’s why I dropped off social- to think, read, write, ponder. Reacquaint with every bit of Political Phil., History and Ethics from The Republic to Rackove. To make a plan for us worthy of American Ideals. So… pic.twitter.com/exFmokdxNl — Diane Neal (@DianeNeal) February 6, 2018

“It going to be a wild ride,” she added in another tweet. “I’ll be beholden to no one but US and to integrity & to the best version envisioned by imperfect, but wise, men centuries ago. Let the Grand Experiment live on!!!

Off to finish web stuff. I’ll be back. SOON. THANK YOU for all love and support. It going to be a wild ride. I’ll be beholden to no one but US and to integrity & to the best version envisioned by imperfect, but wise, men centuries ago. Let the Grand Experiment live on!!! — Diane Neal (@DianeNeal) February 6, 2018

In an interview with the Daily Freeman, Neal admitted her political views are “a lot of everything” and don’t fit into a neat Republican or Democrat ideology.

“I’m a little Libertarian, I’m a lot liberal, mostly progressive, but I have this amazing ability to be able to take really complicated policy and break it down into edible sound bites, which is something most progressive liberals cannot do,” she explained.

I’ll never forgive myself if I don’t try. Sometimes you have to stop playing a brave chick, and just BE a brave chick. Thank you, friend, and keep wishing me luck, I’ll need it! https://t.co/npc7KTJHrM — Diane Neal (@DianeNeal) February 6, 2018

It looks like Neal already has a fellow actor in her corner: former Northern Exposure star Rob Morrow, who lent his support via Twitter: