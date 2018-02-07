Toronto-area motorists endure messy commute due to snowfall

The snowfall in Toronto is causing major transportation delays across the city on Wednesday as motorists manoeuvre the slippery and icy road conditions.

Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell said between three and four centimetres of snow will accumulate by mid-morning with another couple of centimetres to fall by mid-afternoon.

The Toronto area is expected to receive a total of five to 10 centimetres when the weather system finally tapers off by early Wednesday evening.

The City of Toronto also issued an extreme cold weather alert as the overnight low will reach -13 C.

The advisory is issued when the temperature is forecast to reach -15 C or colder, or with a windchill of -20 or colder.

TO's Medical Officer of Health has issued an #ExtremeColdAlert today. More info: https://t.co/9KO8teQOXi — Toronto PublicHealth (@TOPublicHealth) February 7, 2018

Transportation delays

The snow has also impacted public transportation as more than 100 flights were cancelled at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Wednesday.

Officials are reminding travellers to check their flight status prior to arriving at the airport.



Story continues below Good morning! Winter weather in the area may impact flight schedules. As always, please check your flight status before travelling to the airport: https://t.co/5Df7Y3ggna. — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) February 7, 2018

A number of school buses across the Greater Toronto Area were also cancelled due to the snowy conditions. However, schools remained open.

No major TTC or GO Transit delays have been reported.

Snow clearing and winter operations

City crews began salting operations at 5:30 a.m. and will continue throughout the morning rush hour.

Snow clearing starts on expressways when there is between two and five centimetres of accumulation.

Clearing efforts on main roads and streetcar routes begin where there are at least five centimetres of snow on the ground.

All local and residential streets are only cleared when there are at least eight centimetres of snow.

Salt trucks are now out in the North York and Toronto & East York areas. — TO Winter Operations (@TO_WinterOps) February 7, 2018

First round of salt is now being applied on the Martin Goodman Trail, Humber Bay Waterfront Trail and the separated bike lanes downtown. — TO Winter Operations (@TO_WinterOps) February 7, 2018