Toronto-area motorists endure messy commute due to snowfall
The snowfall in Toronto is causing major transportation delays across the city on Wednesday as motorists manoeuvre the slippery and icy road conditions.
Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell said between three and four centimetres of snow will accumulate by mid-morning with another couple of centimetres to fall by mid-afternoon.
The Toronto area is expected to receive a total of five to 10 centimetres when the weather system finally tapers off by early Wednesday evening.
The City of Toronto also issued an extreme cold weather alert as the overnight low will reach -13 C.
The advisory is issued when the temperature is forecast to reach -15 C or colder, or with a windchill of -20 or colder.
Transportation delays
The snow has also impacted public transportation as more than 100 flights were cancelled at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Wednesday.
Officials are reminding travellers to check their flight status prior to arriving at the airport.
A number of school buses across the Greater Toronto Area were also cancelled due to the snowy conditions. However, schools remained open.
No major TTC or GO Transit delays have been reported.
Snow clearing and winter operations
City crews began salting operations at 5:30 a.m. and will continue throughout the morning rush hour.
Snow clearing starts on expressways when there is between two and five centimetres of accumulation.
Clearing efforts on main roads and streetcar routes begin where there are at least five centimetres of snow on the ground.
All local and residential streets are only cleared when there are at least eight centimetres of snow.
