Snowfall in GTA, parts of Ontario Wednesday could mean messy commutes

Special weather statements have been issued for much of southern and eastern Ontario and it could impact your morning commute on Wednesday.

Environment Canada said the system will arrive in the southern part of the province late Tuesday or early Wednesday and move toward the Greater Toronto Area as the morning rush-hour begins.

“While snow amounts are expected to be below the snowfall warning criteria of 15 centimetres or more within 12 hours, the timing of the snowfall could affect road conditions and visibilities,” officials said in the statement, adding the snow should taper off by the afternoon and early evening as the system moves east.

“Areas close to the Lake Ontario shoreline may see slightly higher amounts due to extra moisture from the lake.”

Weather statements were issued for several areas, including Toronto, London, Hamilton, Niagara Region, Durham Region, Kingston, Ottawa and Cornwall.

The forecast snowfall has municipalities preparing to tackle rough road conditions.

Please remember to not park on the street as you will be ticketed or towed at your own expense. For snow control updates and the city’s snow removal plan, please visit https://t.co/wk2IpzI2cZ #BurlON #ONStorm — City of Burlington (@cityburlington) February 6, 2018

In Burlington, city staff declared a ‘snow event’ Tuesday afternoon.

“As of 7 a.m., all vehicles parked on the street must be removed and parking exemptions are void,” officials said in a statement.

“Failure to remove vehicles from residential roads could result in being ticketed or possibly towed to allow snow plows and other heavy machinery to safely navigate the narrow streets.

Environment Canada said the temperatures in the GTA should drop to -11 C Tuesday night. The forecast high for Wednesday is -4 C.