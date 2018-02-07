Traffic
February 7, 2018 6:16 am
Updated: February 7, 2018 6:28 am

Latest school bus cancellations and delays in the Greater Toronto Area for Feb. 7, 2018

By Web Producer  Global News

There are a number of school bus cancellations in the Greater Toronto Area on Feb. 7, 2018.

The Canadian Press/File
A A

The road conditions in the Greater Toronto Area due to the snowfall has resulted in some school bus cancellations and delays Wednesday morning.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android

Below is a list of bus cancellation and delays:

Toronto District School Board: All school bus service in operation. Schools are open.

Toronto Catholic District School Board: All school bus service in operation. Schools are open.

Peel District School Board: All bus service CANCELLED in Brampton, Caledon and Mississauga. Schools are open.

Halton Catholic District School Board: All bus service CANCELLED in Brampton, Caledon and Mississauga. Schools are open.

York Region District School Board: All school bus and taxi service CANCELLED.  Schools are open.

York Catholic District School Board: All school bus and taxi service CANCELLED.  Schools are open.

Halton District School Board: School bus service CANCELLED. Schools are open.

Halton Catholic District School Board: School bus service CANCELLED. Schools are open.

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
driving conditions
GTA school bus
GTA school bus cancellations
GTA school buses
School Boards
School Bus
school bus cancellations
school bus cancellations GTA
traffic and weather

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News