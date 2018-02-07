Latest school bus cancellations and delays in the Greater Toronto Area for Feb. 7, 2018

The road conditions in the Greater Toronto Area due to the snowfall has resulted in some school bus cancellations and delays Wednesday morning.
Below is a list of bus cancellation and delays:
Toronto District School Board: All school bus service in operation. Schools are open.
Toronto Catholic District School Board: All school bus service in operation. Schools are open.
Peel District School Board: All bus service CANCELLED in Brampton, Caledon and Mississauga. Schools are open.
Halton Catholic District School Board: All bus service CANCELLED in Brampton, Caledon and Mississauga. Schools are open.
York Region District School Board: All school bus and taxi service CANCELLED. Schools are open.
York Catholic District School Board: All school bus and taxi service CANCELLED. Schools are open.
Halton District School Board: School bus service CANCELLED. Schools are open.
Halton Catholic District School Board: School bus service CANCELLED. Schools are open.
