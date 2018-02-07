Latest school bus cancellations and delays in the Greater Toronto Area for Feb. 7, 2018

The road conditions in the Greater Toronto Area due to the snowfall has resulted in some school bus cancellations and delays Wednesday morning.

Below is a list of bus cancellation and delays:

Toronto District School Board: All school bus service in operation. Schools are open.

All buses are running today, however, there may be weather-related delays. For the latest updates, see the transportation portal for more details: https://t.co/yEYLS5w0Nf — Toronto DSB (@tdsb) February 7, 2018

Toronto Catholic District School Board: All school bus service in operation. Schools are open.

Confirming that all TCDSB school buses will continue to operate today. Because of varying road conditions throughout the day due to snowfall, there may delays on some bus routes. Check here for updates https://t.co/KjdFZUNpEN — Toronto Catholic DSB (@TCDSB) February 7, 2018

Peel District School Board: All bus service CANCELLED in Brampton, Caledon and Mississauga. Schools are open.

IMPT: For Feb. 7, 2018, all school buses are cancelled in Brampton, Caledon and Mississauga. Schools remain open for those who can make it safely. Please share before you go back to bed. Thanks #peelfam. #PeelSnowDays pic.twitter.com/dwixCkfvLt — Peel District School Board (@PeelSchools) February 7, 2018

Halton Catholic District School Board: All bus service CANCELLED in Brampton, Caledon and Mississauga. Schools are open.

Buses in MISSISSAUGA, BRAMPTON AND CALEDON ONLY are cancelled today due to forecasted weather conditions. Schools are open. — DPCDSB (@DPCDSBSchools) February 7, 2018

York Region District School Board: All school bus and taxi service CANCELLED. Schools are open.

Due to inclement weather, #YRDSB school bus and taxi service is cancelled for today, February 7. Schools remain open. — York Region DSB (@YRDSB) February 7, 2018

York Catholic District School Board: All school bus and taxi service CANCELLED. Schools are open.

Due to inclement weather, #YCDSB school bus, mini van and taxi service is cancelled for today, February 7, 2018. Schools remain open. — YCDSB (@ycdsb) February 7, 2018

Halton District School Board: School bus service CANCELLED. Schools are open.

Wed Feb 7: All schools are open. School buses are cancelled. Parents who keep their children at home when schools are open, MUST report this absence before the school day starts. More at https://t.co/KrqhA81V2D. — HDSB (@HaltonDSB) February 7, 2018

Halton Catholic District School Board: School bus service CANCELLED. Schools are open.