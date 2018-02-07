Scott Thompson: Trudeau condescending in correcting female student

Whether you agree with his politics or not, you have to admit Justin Trudeau is a very personable guy and knows what his communication strengths are.

He can walk into a room, roll up his sleeves, grab a cordless mic and take command of a town hall while using his primary teaching skills when discipline is required.

It has worked endlessly for him, until now.

But sooner or later, you have to back it up with more than quick flippant remarks and challenges to the creditability of the person asking the question.

Another example occurred in Edmonton when a female student questioned Trudeau about his policy around the funding of religious organizations.

During her address, she used the term “mankind” to make her point.

Trudeau interrupted her and said,” WE like to say ‘people kind,’ not necessarily mankind, it’s more inclusive.”

“People kind,” who says that?

Oxford Dictionary informs: Mankind, human beings considered collectively, the human race.

This is a classic communication strategy, to discredit the person who is asking a question that the PM may not want to answer.

As if to say, “How dare you ask such a shallow question?”

The crowd reacted to Trudeau’s point, and red-faced, the student felt the need to change her terminology.

He put a nice bow on her uncomfortable moment by saying, “We can all learn from each other.”

He might as well have told the girl to stand in the corner sporting a dunce cap.

I understand the need for political correctness and education on issues moving forward, but for me, this is overkill from a father figure born with silver spoon in mouth.

I’m tired of being talked down to by the prime minister for being Canadian, and his elitism that constantly judges hardworking taxpayers is wearing thin.

How about focusing on the issues that really matter to Canadians, and what it takes on a daily basis for the average family to make ends meet.

I can look after my own morals.

Scott Thompson hosts The Scott Thompson Show! on 900 CHML and is a commentator for Global News.