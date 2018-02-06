Public tips lead to arrest of combative shoplifter

Kelowna RCMP are crediting the public with helping to apprehend a shoplifter they describe as combative.

On Jan.10, RCMP responded to a report of an alleged theft and assault at a store in the 1900-block of Harvey Avenue.

At the time, police said that a store loss prevention officer observed a man leaving the store with various unpaid merchandise including vitamins and batteries.

When the store loss prevention officer approached the suspect, police said he became combative.

He managed to flee the scene but not before being captured on surveillance camera.

On Tuesday, police said public tips have led to the arrest of a suspect.

“Valuable tip information, from members of the community, contributed to the advancement of this investigation, to the point police could seek charge approval in the matter,” RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said. “Investigators have since identified their suspect as 33-year-old Mitchell Jakku of Kelowna.”

Jakku has now been charged with assault and theft under $5,000.

He was taken into police custody on Feb. 2. and later released.

Jakku is expected to appear in Kelowna Law Courts on Feb.8.